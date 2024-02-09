Russian attack on Odesa injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa injured a 44-year-old man, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The man suffered a shrapnel wound on his forearm. No further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Today's attack comes only three days after Russian drones targeted numerous cities across the country. At least five people were killed and more than 50 injured across the Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Ukraine's air defense shot down almost 20 Russian missiles over the country's capital overnight on Feb. 7, the Kyiv city military administration reported.

Elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, dozens of houses, several apartment buildings, a cultural center, an educational institution, a post office, and private vehicles were damaged.

This was also not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, 2023, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.