Russian attack on Odesa injures 1

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 12:54 AM 1 min read
An image showing the damage in a neighborhood of summer cottages in Odesa district as a result of a Russian attack on Nov. 10, 2023. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram).
A Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa injured a 44-year-old man, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.  

The man suffered a shrapnel wound on his forearm. No further casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Today's attack comes only three days after Russian drones targeted numerous cities across the country. At least five people were killed and more than 50 injured across the Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Ukraine's air defense shot down almost 20 Russian missiles over the country's capital overnight on Feb. 7, the Kyiv city military administration reported.

Elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, dozens of houses, several apartment buildings, a cultural center, an educational institution, a post office, and private vehicles were damaged.

This was also not the first attack of such scale during this winter. Russia carried out a number of massive attacks in the past weeks and months, most notably on Dec. 29, 2023, Jan. 2, and Jan. 23.

This Week in Ukraine S2 E5 – What Russian elections will mean for Ukraine
Season 2 Episode 5 is dedicated to the upcoming Russian presidential election.
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
1:50 AM

Russian attack in Kharkiv causes mass fire, injuring 1.

Russian snipers struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and injured at least one person, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov announced via Telegram. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
