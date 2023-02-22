Russian attack on Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast kills two

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the village of Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 22, reports Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration.

An 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were killed on the spot.

Kherson Oblast has been persistently targeted by Russia, particularly in regions located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, since the regional capital Kherson was liberated in November 2022. The Russians were expelled to the river's east bank and have since been bombarding villages and cities.

Yesterday, Kherson was shelled by Russian troops while Russian President Vladimir Putin was giving a speech to the Russian political elite about how they are "not at war" with the people of Ukraine. Six people waiting at a public transport stop were killed, and 12 were injured.