Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures civilian

A Russian drone dropped an explosive device on the village of Zolota Balka on Aug. 21, wounding a 43-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

He was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel injuries to the chest, abdomen, and leg, according to the administration.

A day before, Russian forces launched 78 attacks against Kherson Oblast, firing 377 projectiles from various weapons, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote. Two people were killed, and three were injured.

Zolota Balka lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, over 100 kilometers northeast of the regional capital.

Kherson and other settlements on the river’s west bank have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since they were liberated in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.