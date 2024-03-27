Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 12-year-old child

by Martin Fornusek March 27, 2024 10:58 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian servicemen stand and sit on a structure trying to catch a mobile network near the borders of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine on Nov. 10, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ihor Tkachov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia attacked the town of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of March 27, killing a 12-year-old boy, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at around 9:20 p.m., damaging residential buildings and a kindergarten, the prosecutors said.

The exact type of weapon used is currently being determined, according to the statement. No further details were provided at the moment.

Borova, a town in the Izium district with a pre-war population of around 5,000, lies over 20 (14 miles) kilometers west of the front line and roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Kupiansk.

Earlier on March 27, Russia attacked residential areas of Kharkiv, killing a 59-year-old man and injuring 19 people, including children.

Update: Russian attack on Kharkiv residential area kills 1, injures at least 19, including children
Russian troops attacked a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv on March 27, killing one civilian man and injuring at least 16 other people, including four children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM

Prague sanctions Medvedchuk over 'influence operations' in Czechia, EU.

Fiala said that Viktor Medvedchuk and another sanction individual, Ukrainian-Israeli pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi, "oversaw several influence operations and networks from the Russian Federation" and sought to influence social discourse in Czechia through the Voice of Europe organization, which was also placed on the sanctions list.
7:00 PM

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
2:13 PM

Samsung Pay will stop working with Russian Mir cards in April.

The move was likely spurred by the announcement of new U.S. sanctions against the Russian National Payment Card system (NSPK) in February 2024, which coincided with the second anniversary of the full-scale war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a penal colony in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.