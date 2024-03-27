Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 12-year-old child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the town of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of March 27, killing a 12-year-old boy, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at around 9:20 p.m., damaging residential buildings and a kindergarten, the prosecutors said.

The exact type of weapon used is currently being determined, according to the statement. No further details were provided at the moment.

Borova, a town in the Izium district with a pre-war population of around 5,000, lies over 20 (14 miles) kilometers west of the front line and roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Kupiansk.

Earlier on March 27, Russia attacked residential areas of Kharkiv, killing a 59-year-old man and injuring 19 people, including children.