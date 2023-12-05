Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village destroys medical facility, causes blackout

by Dinara Khalilova December 5, 2023 7:02 PM 2 min read
A medical facility destroyed by Russian shelling of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, northeastern Ukraine, on Dec. 5, 2023. (Viacheslav Zadorenko/Telegram)
Russian forces shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying a clinic and leaving residents without electricity and mobile connection, a local official said on Dec. 5.

Kozacha Lopan, which lies just two kilometers away from Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, suffers from Russian strikes on a regular basis.

The village, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is located nearly 40 kilometers north of the regional capital, Kharkiv.

The Russian shelling of Kozacha Lopan also damaged the clinic’s vehicles, the central system of the village’s gas supply, and several power lines, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the military administration of a nearby town of Derhachi.

Less than an hour later, Zadorenko reported that the mobile network has been partially restored in the village. There were no casualties in the attack, he said.

Zadorenko published photos showing the destroyed clinic, saying that the facility “had nothing to do with military infrastructure."

“On its territory, medical care was constantly provided to locals, mostly elderly who survived the Russian occupation and are now forced to live in constant stress due to enemy shelling.”

He called on residents of Kozacha Lopan to leave the village “at least for the winter period.”

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

