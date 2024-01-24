Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures 4

by Abbey Fenbert January 25, 2024 12:53 AM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform, Dec. 13, 2023. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the village of Rohan in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of Jan. 24, injuring four residents, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three women, ages 60, 39, and 26 were wounded in the attack. The shelling also injured a 17-year-old boy, Syniehubov said.

All four victims sustained minor injuries and did not require serious medical treatment, he said.

The shelling also destroyed a house and caused fires to break out in two homes.

Kharkiv was targeted in a mass Russian missile attack on Jan. 23, along with Kyiv and Pavlohrad.  The missiles struck civilian infrastructure in the city, killing 10 civilians, including an eight-year-old girl, and injuring at least 60 people.

A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
