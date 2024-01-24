Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the village of Rohan in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of Jan. 24, injuring four residents, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three women, ages 60, 39, and 26 were wounded in the attack. The shelling also injured a 17-year-old boy, Syniehubov said.

All four victims sustained minor injuries and did not require serious medical treatment, he said.

The shelling also destroyed a house and caused fires to break out in two homes.

Kharkiv was targeted in a mass Russian missile attack on Jan. 23, along with Kyiv and Pavlohrad. The missiles struck civilian infrastructure in the city, killing 10 civilians, including an eight-year-old girl, and injuring at least 60 people.