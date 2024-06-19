Russian attack on Kharkiv children's facility injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been injured after two Russian guided bombs targeted a children's facility on the outskirts of Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said on June 19.

The injured woman is receiving medical care, he added in a post on Telegram.

Moscow has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

Nearly 50,000 residents in Kharkiv Oblast are without electricity supply due to the destruction caused by the Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The local authorities are trying to restore the power supply, but the work of the services is complicated by the proximity to the Russia border, Syniehubov added.

Russia launched a new offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10 in a push that involved as many as 30,000 troops, according to a Ukrainian official.

Russian forces suffered around 4,000 troops killed or injured during their offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast between May 10 and June 10, according to the Ukrainian military.