News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast
Air raids last 16 hours per day on average in Kharkiv Oblast obstructing business operations, governor says

by Kateryna Hodunova June 17, 2024 11:31 PM 2 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov during a press briefing in Kharkiv on May 13, 2024. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
Air raids in Kharkiv Oblast last an average of 16 hours a day, which significantly complicates business operations, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on June 17 on national television.

Moscow has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

"Work for businesses is hampered by incessant air raids – 16 hours on average (per day)," Syniehubov said.

"The power outage schedules are also in effect. We are constantly communicating with our retailers to maintain their presence in the oblast."

Syniehubov said that Russian forces continue to strike regional settlements and destroy civilian infrastructure.

Nearly 50,000 residents in Kharkiv Oblast are without electricity supply due to the destruction caused by the Russian attacks, according to the governor.

The local authorities are trying to restore the power supply, but the work of the services is complicated by the proximity to the Russia border, Syniehubov added.

Russia launched a new offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast on May 10 in a push that involved as many as 30,000 troops, according to a Ukrainian official.

Russian forces suffered around 4,000 troops killed or injured during their offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast between May 10 and June 10, according to the Ukrainian military.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
3:33 PM

Magura naval drones can now operate anti-aircraft missiles.

One of the Magura drones has already been equipped with these missiles, creating a serious challenge for the Russian Air Force operating in the region, the commander of the military intelligence Group 13 unit said in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapyvnyi.
