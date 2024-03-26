Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures woman

A Russian attack on the evening of March 25 on Dnipropetrovsk injured a 91-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on March 26.
Russian forces attacked the community of Marhanets in the region's Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone, according to Lysak.
Russian troops also reportedly fired on the community of Chervonohryhorivka with heavy artillery.
A separate Russian attack on the morning of March 29 targeted the city of Nikopol, according to Lysak. Nine homes, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.
Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.
The most recent Russian drone attack on Nikopol injured five people on March 17.