Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures woman

A Russian attack on the evening of March 25 on Dnipropetrovsk injured a 91-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on March 26.

Russian forces attacked the community of Marhanets in the region's Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone, according to Lysak.

Russian troops also reportedly fired on the community of Chervonohryhorivka with heavy artillery.

A separate Russian attack on the morning of March 29 targeted the city of Nikopol, according to Lysak. Nine homes, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The most recent Russian drone attack on Nikopol injured five people on March 17.