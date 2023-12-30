Skip to content
Russian attacks against Chernihiv Oblast kill man

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2023 6:14 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast, on Dec. 30, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Chernihiv Oblast's border town of Semenivka on Dec. 30 killed a 32-year-old resident, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian forces launched roughly 20 attacks against the town at around 3 p.m., according to officials.

More than 30 houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the police reported.

No further details were provided.

Semenivka, a small town in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with a pre-war population of roughly 8,000, lies around 10 kilometers south of the Russian border.

The Novhorod-Siverskyi district's settlements suffer daily cross-border attacks by Russian forces.

Death toll in Russia’s air attack rises: 5 more bodies recovered in Kyiv, making it deadliest attack (UPDATED)
The latest reports push the total death toll of the Dec. 29 attack to 39 people: 16 in Kyiv, nine in Zaporizhzhia, six in Dnipro, four in Odesa, three in Kharkiv, one in Lviv.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
