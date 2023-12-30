Russian attacks against Chernihiv Oblast kill man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Chernihiv Oblast's border town of Semenivka on Dec. 30 killed a 32-year-old resident, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian forces launched roughly 20 attacks against the town at around 3 p.m., according to officials.

More than 30 houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the police reported.

No further details were provided.

Semenivka, a small town in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with a pre-war population of roughly 8,000, lies around 10 kilometers south of the Russian border.

The Novhorod-Siverskyi district's settlements suffer daily cross-border attacks by Russian forces.