Russian attack on Beryslav injures 1

A Russian attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injured one person, Volodymyr Litvinov, regional administration head, reported on Oct. 12.

The shelling wounded a 70-year-old man, who received help from medics at the scene.

The same afternoon, the head of Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, said that Russian forces shelled the city's suburbs.

Information about the damage and if there are any casualties is being clarified, Mrochko said.

Earlier in the day, a 71-year-old man was killed after Russian shelling in Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

The attack also injured a 70-year-old man and damaged a number of buildings.



