Man arrested for selling abandoned Russian weaponry in Kherson Oblast

A man has been arrested on suspicion of selling weapons, ammunition, and explosives left behind by the Russian army in Kherson Oblast, the region's prosecutor's office reported on Oct. 11.

The man went to combat positions abandoned by the Russian army in Beryslav district to find weaponry "with the aim of selling them to interested parties," the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators searched the man's garage and found grenade casings and "almost 1,000 cartridges of various calibers."

There is also evidence the man sold two Russian rocket-propelled grenades for over Hr 40,000 ($1,100) in September 2023, according to investigators.



The man was taken into custody under suspicion of illegally handling weapons, military supplies, and explosives, the prosecutor's office said.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast still suffers regular attacks from Russian troops on the left-bank side of the Dnipro River in the region.