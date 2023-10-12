Russian shelling kills 1 person in Chornobaivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 71-year-old man was killed after Russian shelling in Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, on Oct. 12, the regional military administration reported on Telegram.

In addition, the shelling injured a 70-year-old man and damaged a number of buildings.

The town was also shelled the previous day.

Russian forces struck other locations in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 11, including what appeared to be the deliberate targeting of a funeral vehicle that injured three.

Since the liberation of the city of Kherson and its outskirts in Nov. 2022, Russian forces have relentlessly shelled the area, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries.