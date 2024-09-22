Update: Zelensky confirms Ukraine used domestically produced weapons to strike Russian arms depots

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a Sept. 21 video address, stressed that Ukraine is striking Russian arms depots "thanks to our capabilities, our weapons." His announcement came after Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on the afternoon of Sept. 21 that the country's military and security service struck two Russian arms depots overnight.

"Another arsenal in Russia has been damaged, and it was a significant arsenal for the occupier. [...] The Security Service of Ukraine has also done a good job on another arsenal of Russian troops. These were depots of Russian tactical missiles and guided aerial bombs – all the things that Russia uses to terrorize our cities, our positions," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed a strike on the Tikhoretsk weapons depot in Krasnodar Krai, which it called one of three largest ammunition depots in Russia and "one of the key storage facilities in the Russian military's logistics system."

Ukraine's military has also confirmed a strike on an ammunition depot in Tver Oblast that was earlier reported by Russian Telegram channels. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit the 23rd arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry's Main Artillery Directorate near the village of Oktyabrsky in Tver Oblast, according to the General Staff.

Zelensky insisted that Ukraine’s partners could further increase Ukraine’s security by supplying long-range weapons and granting permission for their use.

"If we were able to use all of our capabilities to defend our country, if we had enough missiles and permissions that our partners can grant us, the situation would have been much better for our security, the security of Ukraine and everyone the world over who does not want to exist amid the aggression like this Russian aggression," Zelensky added.