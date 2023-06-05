Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, kill 1, injure 8

by Martin Fornusek June 5, 2023 7:30 PM 1 min read
Russia attacks Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least one and injuring eight people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 5.

Emergency services are working on the site, the governor added.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

On June 4, Russian strikes killed two civilians and injured three more in Vovchansk, a city northeast of Kharkiv.

A bombing of the village Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district on May 29 injured nine civilians, including elderly people, a pregnant woman, and children.

Clinic guard arrested over locked bomb shelter that led to civilian deaths in Kyiv
In an unexpected turn that left many commentators dissatisfied, the June 3 arrest hearing appeared to put the majority of responsibility for the tragedy on the clinic’s elderly night guard.
The Kyiv Independent

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
