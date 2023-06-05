Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, kill 1, injure 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacks Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least one and injuring eight people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 5.

Emergency services are working on the site, the governor added.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

On June 4, Russian strikes killed two civilians and injured three more in Vovchansk, a city northeast of Kharkiv.

A bombing of the village Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district on May 29 injured nine civilians, including elderly people, a pregnant woman, and children.