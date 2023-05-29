Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 7

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2023 3:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled two villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on May 29, injuring at least seven people, including the elderly, children, and a pregnant woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

A strike against the village of Kivsharivka wounded three elderly women aged 73, 85, and 90, a pregnant woman, and two children aged 14 and 10.

Furthermore, a dormitory building, two private houses, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village.

Officials released conflicting information on what weapon system did Russia use.

While the governor wrote the village was possibly struck by a ballistic Iskander missile, the Prosecutor's Office suggested that according to preliminary information, Russia used an FAB-250 guided aerial bomb.

The shelling of Hlushkivka, another village in the Kupiansk district, left one 60-year-old woman injured.

All the victims have been hospitalized and emergency services are on site, Syniehubov wrote.

Kharkiv Oblast suffered heavy shelling over the past day. Russian strikes against settlements in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts injured two civilians and caused property damage.

Officials: Russian strikes injure 3, damage property in multiple oblasts over the past day
Russian forces launched massive strikes using artillery, drones, and aircraft on multiple oblasts over the past day, leaving three injured civilians and causing property damage, officials reported on May 29.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Martin Fornusek



5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
