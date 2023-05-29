Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled two villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on May 29, injuring at least seven people, including the elderly, children, and a pregnant woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

A strike against the village of Kivsharivka wounded three elderly women aged 73, 85, and 90, a pregnant woman, and two children aged 14 and 10.

Furthermore, a dormitory building, two private houses, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village.

Officials released conflicting information on what weapon system did Russia use.

While the governor wrote the village was possibly struck by a ballistic Iskander missile, the Prosecutor's Office suggested that according to preliminary information, Russia used an FAB-250 guided aerial bomb.

The shelling of Hlushkivka, another village in the Kupiansk district, left one 60-year-old woman injured.

All the victims have been hospitalized and emergency services are on site, Syniehubov wrote.

Kharkiv Oblast suffered heavy shelling over the past day. Russian strikes against settlements in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts injured two civilians and caused property damage.