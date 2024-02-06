Russian attack in Kherson Oblast injures 2.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the morning of Feb. 6 in the Kherson Oblast village of Tokarivka injured two people, the oblast's military administration reported.

The two victims, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. The military administration did not clarify the extent of their injuries or what their condition was.

Tokarivka, a village on the western bank of the Dnipro River, is located about 36 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, regularly inflicting civilian casualties.

A Russian strike on the city of Kherson on Feb. 5 killed four people and injured one.