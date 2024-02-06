Skip to content
Russian attack in Kherson Oblast injures 2

by Nate Ostiller February 6, 2024 1:40 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the morning of Feb. 6 in the Kherson Oblast village of Tokarivka injured two people, the oblast's military administration reported.

The two victims, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. The military administration did not clarify the extent of their injuries or what their condition was.

Tokarivka, a village on the western bank of the Dnipro River, is located about 36 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, regularly inflicting civilian casualties.

A Russian strike on the city of Kherson on Feb. 5 killed four people and injured one.

UPDATE: Russian attacks on Kharkiv kill 2-month-old boy, injure 3
Russian forces’ attack on a three-story hotel in Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6 killed a two-month-old boy and injured three women, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentMariia Tril
Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

1:40 PM

Russian attack in Kherson Oblast injures 2.

The two victims, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. The military administration did not clarify the extent of their injuries or what their condition was.
10:57 AM

Media: Finland to extend border closure with Russia.

A new decision on the status of the border is expected on Feb. 8, but sources in the government told Ilta Sanomat that the situation remains the same and that the government is looking for a more sustainable solution beyond simply temporarily extending the closure again.
6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
