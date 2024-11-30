Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 3, injures 21

by Abbey Fenbert November 30, 2024 7:58 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Cars drive past the sign ‘Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’ on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts on March 16, 2024. (Arsen Dzodzaiev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast the evening of Nov. 30, killing three people and injuring at least 21 others, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

An 11-year-old boy is among the wounded, Lysak said. He is being treated in the hospital, along with the rest of the injured victims. Eight are in serious condition.

Explosions occurred in the Dniprovskyi district, igniting three fires in the area, the governor said. A shop, an apartment building, and a home caught fire following the attack.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the mode of attack or the identity of the other victims.

Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Russia on Nov. 21 targeted both the regional capital of Dnipro and the region's second-largest city, Kryvyi Rih, with large-scale attacks.

The attack on Dnipro involved an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), referred to by Russia as "Oreshnik," which marked an escalation in Russia's aerial attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky suggests ending ‘hot phase’ of war in exchange for NATO membership without occupied territories
Key developments on Nov. 29: * Zelensky suggests ending ‘hot phase’ of war in exchange for NATO membership without occupied territories * Ukraine hits oil depot in Rostov Oblast, destroys Buk radar station in Russian-occupied territory, Kyiv claims * Syrskyi orders deployment of more reserves to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.