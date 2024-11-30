Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 3, injures 21

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast the evening of Nov. 30, killing three people and injuring at least 21 others, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

An 11-year-old boy is among the wounded, Lysak said. He is being treated in the hospital, along with the rest of the injured victims. Eight are in serious condition.

Explosions occurred in the Dniprovskyi district, igniting three fires in the area, the governor said. A shop, an apartment building, and a home caught fire following the attack.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the mode of attack or the identity of the other victims.

Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian attacks. Russia on Nov. 21 targeted both the regional capital of Dnipro and the region's second-largest city, Kryvyi Rih, with large-scale attacks.

The attack on Dnipro involved an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), referred to by Russia as "Oreshnik," which marked an escalation in Russia's aerial attacks.