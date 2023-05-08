Russian overnight missile strike destroys Red Cross warehouse in Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces "completely" destroyed a Red Cross warehouse in Odesa during a missile strike, the humanitarian aid organization reported on May 8.

According to the Red Cross, its employees and volunteers were not present at the time of the missile strike.

However, humanitarian aid was destroyed.

Following the attack, "the provision of humanitarian aid and the activities of some projects of the Odesa Regional Organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine have been suspended," the organization wrote.

Russia launched yet another large-scale attack against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, targeting not only Odesa but Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.