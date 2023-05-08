Russian attacks hit 10 Ukrainian regions, kill 3 civilians over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in ten Ukrainian oblasts – Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center, three civilians were killed, and 28 were injured.

Russia struck a total of 127 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, strategic and tactical aviation, the media center said on May 8.

According to the report, 139 infrastructure facilities have been hit.