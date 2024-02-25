Skip to content
Donetsk Oblast, guided bomb, Ukraine, News Feed
Russian attack destroys Kostiantynivka Central Station in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 2:56 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the Kostiantynivka Central Station on Feb. 25, 2024. (The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Facebook)
A Russian overnight attack completely destroyed the Kostiantynivka Central Station in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Feb. 25.

No casualties at the train station were reported.

The strike was among seven other attacks Russian forces conducted in the embattled eastern region, according to the local authorities.

“The train station has not operated for a long time, did not receive trains, and did not serve passengers,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The regional prosecutor's office reported that Russian forces likely used a KAB-250 guided bomb to strike the Kostiantynivka Central Station, injuring one civilian.

A 75-year-old woman was injured as the blast wave broke the windows at the home near the train station.

Russia uses KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from the KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, which can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a highly-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple KAB-type bombs have been used.

The regional prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the violation of the rules and customs of war.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 25 that Russian attacks also damaged three educational facilities, two administrative buildings, 12 apartment buildings, two houses, 21 shops, a church, and an infrastructure site across the region over the past day.

The front-line city of Kostiantynivka, as well as many other places in Donetsk Oblast, comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
