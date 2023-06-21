Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack damages civilian infrastructure in Nikopol

by Daria Shulzhenko June 21, 2023 10:01 PM
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 21. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on June 21, damaging four residential buildings and a power transmission line, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional legislature, reported.

The nearby village of Myrove was under attack as well, Lukashuk said. According to him, there were no casualties.

Earlier on June 20, a Russian attack on Nikopol wounded a 74-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Eight houses, a canteen, an administrative building, a sports facility, three cars, and two power lines were reportedly damaged in the attacks.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, is constantly shelled by the Russian army.

Nikopol lies on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which has dried up after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam collapsed on June 6. The Ukrainian authorities say the dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The dam breach has resulted in a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster in southern Ukraine and caused water supply issues in Crimea and four Ukrainian oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
