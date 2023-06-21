Russian attack damages civilian infrastructure in Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on June 21, damaging four residential buildings and a power transmission line, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional legislature, reported.

The nearby village of Myrove was under attack as well, Lukashuk said. According to him, there were no casualties.

Earlier on June 20, a Russian attack on Nikopol wounded a 74-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Eight houses, a canteen, an administrative building, a sports facility, three cars, and two power lines were reportedly damaged in the attacks.

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, is constantly shelled by the Russian army.

Nikopol lies on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which has dried up after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam collapsed on June 6. The Ukrainian authorities say the dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The dam breach has resulted in a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster in southern Ukraine and caused water supply issues in Crimea and four Ukrainian oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk.