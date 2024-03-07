Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Airstrike, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian airstrike on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast wounds 3

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2024 3:46 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian airstrike on Toretsk on March 7, 2024. (Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast wounded three civilians, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on March 7.

Toretsk, which is located less than eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office said that the three civilians, a 47-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, and a woman of the same age, were talking on the street when Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the town at around 11:10 a.m. local time.

Several houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one home. The injured civilians received medical attention, the Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office said it has started an investigation into the war crime of attacking the civilian population.

Russia carried out an aerial bomb attack on two mines in Toretsk in December 2023, killing three men.

Ukrainian soldiers near Kupiansk prepare for potential Russian offensive
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names of soldiers due to what they cited as security concerns and their unit’s protocol amid the war in Ukraine. KHARKIV OBLAST — As Russia rolls past now-occupied Avdiivka further west, other parts of the front have seen quieter days.…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
