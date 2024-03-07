Russian airstrike on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast wounds 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian airstrike on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast wounded three civilians, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on March 7.

Toretsk, which is located less than eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line, had a population of around 31,000 before the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office said that the three civilians, a 47-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, and a woman of the same age, were talking on the street when Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the town at around 11:10 a.m. local time.

Several houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one home. The injured civilians received medical attention, the Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office said it has started an investigation into the war crime of attacking the civilian population.

Russia carried out an aerial bomb attack on two mines in Toretsk in December 2023, killing three men.