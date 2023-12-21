Russian strike on mines in Donetsk Oblast kills 3, injures 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on two mines in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast killed three civilians and wounded five others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Dec. 21.

The Interior Ministry later reported an update that six people had been injured.

Toretsk, an industrial town situated less than 10 kilometers from the front line, is frequently a target of Russian attacks.

At one mine, two aerial bombs killed one person and injured two others, Klymenko said. There were 32 miners underground who have since been brought to the surface.

Two more aerial bombs hit another mine, killing two people and injuring three others. "Administrative buildings and equipment were damaged," according to Klymenko.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that it had started a pre-trial investigation into the war crime. Those killed were men aged 41, 42, and 45 years old.

A Russian air strike on Toretsk on Nov. 28 injured four women working at a workshop and damaged industrial buildings.