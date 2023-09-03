Russia claims Ukrainian drones shot down over Black Sea and Kursk region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense allegedly shot down two Ukrainian drones at around 1:00 Moscow time, one over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula and the second over the Kursk region, Russian-state media reported on Sept. 4.

No casualties or structural damage has been reported.

Earlier this week, governors of Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions claimed that Ukraine attacked had Russia with multiple rocket launchers, mortars, and drones, killing one and injuring three residents on Sept. 2.