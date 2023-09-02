Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian governors claim Ukraine attacked Belgorod, Kursk regions

by Alexander Khrebet September 2, 2023 5:25 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The governors of Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions claimed Ukraine attacked Russia with multiple rocket launchers, mortars, and drones, killing one and injuring three residents on Sept. 2.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said in a series of Telegram posts that Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Urazovo, killing one and injuring two other people.

According to Gladkov, the attack damaged 20 houses in the village.

He also claimed a drone was downed in the region, with the falling debris causing light damage to houses on the ground. No casualties were reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry also claimed on Sept. 2 that Russian air defenses had downed Ukrainian loitering munition over the Belgorod region, without providing details on the damage.  

Gladkov also reported that a Ukrainian drone dropped two explosives on the village of Doldoe, causing damage to the communication line.

Both Urazovo and Dolgoe sit near the border with Ukraine. Russian forces use the Belgorod region to attack the Ukrainian areas across the border daily.

Roman Starovoyt, governor of the Kursk region, claimed on Sept. 2 that Ukrainian shelling injured a woman in the village of Uspenovka and damaged power lines and houses in Tyotkino village.

Both settlements sit right on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, which has been subjected to daily Russian attacks across the border.

Russian governors haven’t provided any footage or photos of the claimed aftermath. The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify the claims.

Multiple isolated drone attacks have occurred within Russian soil since Moscow unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
