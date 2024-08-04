Russia targets critical infrastructure across Ukraine, injures over a dozen civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops have targeted critical infrastructure in Sumy, Kherson, and Poltava oblasts, injuring civilians over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks hit a critical infrastructure facility, as well as residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the morning of Aug. 4.

According to Prokudin, 15 people, including a child, were wounded in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

Overnight on Aug. 4, a Russian attack damaged railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, causing a number of trains going in the Kharkiv direction to be delayed, the state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia said there were no casualties.

Russian troops also attacked Sumy Oblast with drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure and post office in the village of Manukhivka, as well as an infrastructure facility in the village of Druzhba, Operational Command North said.

No casualties have been reported there.

Apart from that, Russian attacks killed one person in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Three people were injured in war-torn Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Filashkin said.

In its attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops used 16 glide bombs, three different missiles, and one FPV-drone, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said, adding that civilian infrastructure suffered damage.