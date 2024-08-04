Skip to content
Russia targets critical infrastructure across Ukraine, injures over a dozen civilians

by Daria Shulzhenko August 4, 2024 12:52 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 4. 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian troops have targeted critical infrastructure in Sumy, Kherson, and Poltava oblasts, injuring civilians over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks hit a critical infrastructure facility, as well as residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the morning of Aug. 4.

According to Prokudin, 15 people, including a child, were wounded in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

Overnight on Aug. 4, a Russian attack damaged railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, causing a number of trains going in the Kharkiv direction to be delayed, the state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia said there were no casualties.

Russian troops also attacked Sumy Oblast with drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure and post office in the village of Manukhivka, as well as an infrastructure facility in the village of Druzhba, Operational Command North said.

No casualties have been reported there.

Apart from that, Russian attacks killed one person in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Three people were injured in war-torn Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Filashkin said.

In its attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops used 16 glide bombs, three different missiles, and one FPV-drone, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said, adding that civilian infrastructure suffered damage.

Air Force commander: Ukraine destroys over 8,000 Russian air targets since Feb. 24, 2022
According to the Aug. 4 report, Russia has lost 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, and 13,103 drones.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
News Feed

5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
