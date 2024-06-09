Russia targets 103 settlements in past day, civilians killed and injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia targeted 103 settlements and 93 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine over the last day, Ukraine’s Military Media Center reported on June 9.



In total, Russia attacked 10 oblasts in the south, east, and north of Ukraine.



In Kharkiv Oblast, shelling in the Chuhuiv district killed a man and injured two men, reported the regional administration head Oleh Sinehubov. The attack also damaged a school, a shop, two houses, and a village council building.



An overnight strike injured a man in the village of Borova, Izium region, while a woman was killed during an evening attack on June 8 in a settlement near Kupiansk. Housing and infrastructure suffered damage in three other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast although there were no casualties.



Russian forces targeted 16 regions in Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, according to the regional military administration. The attacks killed one person and injured two others and also struck a residential area damaging 13 houses.



Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered 429 attacks across eight settlements close to the frontline on June 8, according to the regional military administration. Russia launched 181 drones, 13 multiple-launch rocket system attacks, and 235 artillery strikes. One residential building was hit but there were no civilian casualties, according to the administration.



On the evening of June 8, Russia attacked Pokrovske near Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional administrator Serhii Lysak said. In the morning, Russia launched drones and artillery, hitting Nikopol and nearby a settlement.



The strikes damaged a utility company, five houses, a garage, and a power line, but there were no casualties. Lysak noted that the consequences are still being clarified.



Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.



As Moscow opened a new front, Kyiv urged allies to lift a ban on strikes inside Russia with Western weapons to prevent further attacks on Ukrainian territory.



In late May, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use some American weapons to hit targets on Russian soil across the border from both Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.