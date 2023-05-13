Russian forces attack Mykolaiv, injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Mykolaiv in the early hours of May 13, city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on his official Telegram.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim and Sienkevych both said that Russian forces targeted a local factory, as a result of the attack the factory and three apartments in the nearby five-storey building caught fire.

First responders have been called to the site of the attack, according to the mayor. One wounded civilian have been taken to the hospital. Two other civilians received medical help at the scene.

There was no information about damages at the time of the publication.

Air raid alert has been on in many Ukrainian regions, including southern Mykolaiv Oblast, since 1:16 a.m. local time.