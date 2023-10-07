Russia strikes Odesa Oblast overnight on Oct. 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched several Onyx supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles from Crimea targeting Odesa Oblast in the early hours of Oct. 7, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

The missiles hit a recreational facility and a grain storage of the port infrastructure.

Missile debris and a blast wave caused a fire to a number of garages and damaged several apartment buildings.

There was no information about casualties at the time of the publciation. Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force warned about the threat of missile attack.

The southern Odesa Oblast and its regional capital remain a frequent target of Russian attacks.