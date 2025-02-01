Russia strikes nursing home in Kursk region's Sudzha, Ukraine's General Staff reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike targeted a nursing home in the Ukrainian-captured town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Feb. 1, according to Ukraine's military. The building, which served as a shelter, primarily housed elderly residents.

Nearly 95 people were said to be trapped under the rubble. The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

"At the time of the attack, dozens of local residents were inside the building preparing to evacuate," Ukraine's General Staff said. "The Russians knew that the building housed mainly civilians - local residents, including women and children. Everything possible is being done to rescue the survivors."

Сьогодні, 1 лютого, о 16:54 російська авіація завдала удару керованою авіаційною бомбою (КАБ) по інтернату в місті Суджа Курської області. Удару завдано цілеспрямовано.

Докладніше: https://t.co/PCtQnMEw8q pic.twitter.com/J7RFO29H7Z February 1, 2025

Officials have yet to confirm casualties, but emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene.

On Jan. 11, Russian forces carried out a double airstrike on the same nursing home in Sudzha. The attack, which took place on the evening of Jan. 11, left one woman with severe arm injuries, who died later in the morning of Jan. 12, Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi said.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale operation in Kursk Oblast in early August, allegedly capturing up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian soil. Since then, Russia has deployed reinforcements — including North Korean soldiers — in the area and reportedly retook around half of the lost territory.