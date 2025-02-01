Skip to content
Russia strikes nursing home in Kursk region's Sudzha, Ukraine's General Staff reports

by Olena Goncharova February 1, 2025 9:38 PM 2 min read
A nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, damaged by a Russian airstrike on Jan. 11, 2024. (TRO Media/Courtesy)
A Russian strike targeted a nursing home in the Ukrainian-captured town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Feb. 1, according to Ukraine's military. The building, which served as a shelter, primarily housed elderly residents.

Nearly 95 people were said to be trapped under the rubble. The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

"At the time of the attack, dozens of local residents were inside the building preparing to evacuate," Ukraine's General Staff said. "The Russians knew that the building housed mainly civilians - local residents, including women and children. Everything possible is being done to rescue the survivors."

Officials have yet to confirm casualties, but emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene.

On Jan. 11, Russian forces carried out a double airstrike on the same nursing home in Sudzha. The attack, which took place on the evening of Jan. 11, left one woman with severe arm injuries, who died later in the morning of Jan. 12, Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi said.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale operation in Kursk Oblast in early August, allegedly capturing up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian soil. Since then, Russia has deployed reinforcements — including North Korean soldiers — in the area and reportedly retook around half of the lost territory.

‘They’ve overcome the shock’ — North Korean soldiers adapting to war in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Since December, North Korean troops have been taking part in active combat on Russia’s side in the country’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine has held territory since August. This unprecedented move, made against the backdrop of a deepening Moscow-Pyongyang alliance, provided some insight into how North…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.