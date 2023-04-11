Russia strikes front-line towns in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out an air strike on the front-line towns of Orikhiv and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of April 11, according to the regional administration.

Russian aviation launched two guided missiles at each town, targeting civilian facilities, the administration said.

Russia also reportedly shelled the village of Stepnohirsk, not far from the demarcation line between the Russian-occupied and the Ukrainian-controlled territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

There were no casualties in the attacks, according to local authorities.

About 2,000 residents currently stay in the town of Orikhiv, 60 kilometers south of the regional capital Zaporizhzhia and only a few kilometers from Russian positions in the south. Huliaipole is located nearly 40 kilometers east, with over 1,000 people remaining in the town.

Each of the settlements used to have around 14,000 residents before Russia’s full-scale invasion started on Feb. 24, 2022.