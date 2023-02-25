Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia stops oil supply to Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 8:38 PM 1 min read
Russia stopped sending oil to Poland through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, Polish refiner PKN Orlen's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Twitter on Feb. 25.

The shutoff comes one day after the first of Poland's German-made Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine.

The Druzhba pipeline had been exempted from EU sanctions on Russia.

Obajtek said Poland was prepared for this, as only 10% of its crude oil had been coming from Russia, and that it will be replaced from other sources. The company said its gasoline and diesel deliveries would not be disrupted.

Bloomberg reported that the EU's reliance on Russian hydrocarbons has dropped significantly over 2022. A year ago, Europe spent $1 billon per day to pay for gas, oil, and coal from Russia, while today, it pays a fraction of that amount.

Poland is one of numerous countries that pledged to supply Ukraine with modern Leopard 2 tanks, the first four of which arrived in the country on Feb. 24, the anniversary of the invasion.

Europe still hooked on Russian gas despite deep cut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
