Russia shells Bilozerka near Kherson, 1 civilian killed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the settlement of Bilozerka, located near the regional capital of Kherson, on April 28, killing one woman and injuring three, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the administration, the shelling damaged a local hospital and several homes, causing multiple fires.

The body of a 57-year-old woman who was killed by the shelling was found under the rubble of her home. Three people were also injured, one of whom was hospitalized due to shrapnel wounds, the administration said.

Russian troops struck a residential area in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on April 27, killing a 42-year-old man and damaging several apartments.

Since Russian troops fled to the east bank of the Dnipro River after Ukrainian troops liberated the west bank of Kherson Oblast, the city of Kherson and surrounding areas have been subjected to near-daily shelling by Russian troops from across the river.