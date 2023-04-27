Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian forces hit Kherson, killing civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2023 1:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck a residential area in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on April 27, killing a 42-year-old man, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russian attack damaged several apartments of Kherson residents, said the regional governor.

Russian forces also launched five guided aerial bombs at the village of Kizomys, according to the report. Information on damages or victims is being clarified.

The day before, La Repubblica correspondent Corrado Zunino was injured, and his fixer Bohdan Bitik was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.

Zunino and Bitik were "most likely" ambushed by Russian snipers near the Antonivskyi Bridge, according to the newspaper.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

Since Russian troops fled to the east bank, they have shelled Kherson and the west bank daily.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
