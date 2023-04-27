Governor: Russian forces hit Kherson, killing civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck a residential area in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on April 27, killing a 42-year-old man, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russian attack damaged several apartments of Kherson residents, said the regional governor.

Russian forces also launched five guided aerial bombs at the village of Kizomys, according to the report. Information on damages or victims is being clarified.

The day before, La Repubblica correspondent Corrado Zunino was injured, and his fixer Bohdan Bitik was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.

Zunino and Bitik were "most likely" ambushed by Russian snipers near the Antonivskyi Bridge, according to the newspaper.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

Since Russian troops fled to the east bank, they have shelled Kherson and the west bank daily.