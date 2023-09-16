Russia shells 5 settlements in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Sept. 15, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks caused 73 explosions throughout the day.

The Russian military dropped 12 mines on the community of Seredyna-Buda, causing a fire that destroyed two houses and two outbuildings. A residential building was also damaged.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka also came under fire on Sept. 15.

In addition to mines, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with artillery, grenade launchers, rocket launches, mortar, and tank shelling.

Daily attacks launched with multiple weapons are a grim routine for the residents of the vulnerable communities in Sumy Oblast.