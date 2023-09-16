Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 5 settlements in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert September 16, 2023 5:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Sept. 15, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks caused 73 explosions throughout the day.

The Russian military dropped 12 mines on the community of Seredyna-Buda, causing a fire that destroyed two houses and two outbuildings. A residential building was also damaged.

The communities of Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, and Velyka Pysarivka also came under fire on Sept. 15.

In addition to mines, Russian forces attacked the Sumy border with artillery, grenade launchers, rocket launches, mortar, and tank shelling.

Daily attacks launched with multiple weapons are a grim routine for the residents of the vulnerable communities in Sumy Oblast.

Beach during the day, air raids at night: Summer comes to end in Odesa
Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian port city Odesa was a popular summer destination. Every year, tourists would flow from Ukraine and abroad, attracted by its beaches, bustling nightlife, history, and rich local cuisine. A year-and-a-half into the full-scale war, the city is getti…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasia Vlasova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.