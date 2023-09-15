Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells Sumy Oblast 26 times in one day

by Kris Parker and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2023 3:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 14, firing 26 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopolsk, Seredyna-Buda, , Novoslobodske, Myropillia, and Esman came under fire. The administration recorded 151 explosions total.

In Krasnopillia, shelling damaged a non-residential building.

No casualties or other damage was reported.

Throughout the day, the Russian military targeted the settlements with mortars, mines, drones, artillery, and rockets.

Multi-weapon attacks are a daily occurrence for the people living in the vulnerable settlements along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia.

Deliberate murders of Ukrainian children by Russian soldiers reveal culture of impunity
Editor’s Note: The story is based on the documentary “Bullet Holes,” published by the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit. On a cold March morning, the Mahdyk family bundled themselves into their minivan. Their village near Kyiv was occupied, and they couldn’t bear staying there any l…
The Kyiv IndependentDanylo Mokryk
Authors: Kris Parker, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.