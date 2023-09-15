Russia shells Sumy Oblast 26 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 14, firing 26 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopolsk, Seredyna-Buda, , Novoslobodske, Myropillia, and Esman came under fire. The administration recorded 151 explosions total.

In Krasnopillia, shelling damaged a non-residential building.

No casualties or other damage was reported.

Throughout the day, the Russian military targeted the settlements with mortars, mines, drones, artillery, and rockets.

Multi-weapon attacks are a daily occurrence for the people living in the vulnerable settlements along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia.