Russia shells 6 communties in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova August 18, 2023 2:30 AM 1 min read
Homes in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, damaged by Russian shelling in March 2023. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 17, firing over 130 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Svesy, and Nova Sloboda communities.

Russian forces used mortars and artillery to target the Krasnopillia community, damaging a private residence, a garage, a warehouse, two shops, a car and a gas line. The Bilopillia community was attacked with mortar and anti-tank guns. One household and a power line were damaged in the attack.

According to the post, there were no casualties following the attacks.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in early April 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Military reports progress south of newly liberated Urozhaine, Azov Brigade returns to eastern front line
Key developments on Aug. 17: * Ukraine extends martial law until Nov. 15 * Ukrainian forces reportedly use cluster munitions to reclaim Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast * Russia deports 450 more Ukrainian children, military says * Germany, Sweden send military aid to Ukraine * Azov Brigade deployed…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Olena Goncharova
