Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on June 10, firing over 130 rounds from various types of weapons, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The administration said on their official Telegram page that Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhbivka, Putyvl, and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

Russian forces used drones, artillery and mortarts to target the Seredyna-Buda community, damaging power lines, while the Druzhbivka community was attacked with mortars. At least four private residences were damaged.

The The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast, which suffers from shelling the most, was targeted by mortars over the past 24 hours. A local farming warehouse, two trucks, a tractor, a loader, and a power line were damaged, according to the military.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Since parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.













