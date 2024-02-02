Skip to content
Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova February 3, 2024 1:54 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

At least nine communities along the border were targeted, including Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with artillery, mortar, rockets, drone, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping at least two mines onto the Svesa community.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, and surrounding areas experienced the most attacks during the day with Russian forces attacking it with mortar and artillery. At least 20 explosions were recorded, according to the administration. Bilopillia is located 45 kilometers away from Sumy, the regional center.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.

Official: Ukraine evacuates over 100 people from Russian-occupied outskirts of Avdiivka
Ukraine has evacuated over 100 civilians over the past week from the Russian-held outskirts of embattled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, an official within the regional police told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Feb. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Olena Goncharova
