Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 16 firing over 200 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Esman and Znob-Novhorodske communities.

Russian forces used anti-tank guns, grenade launchers, artillery and mortars to target the Velyka Pysarivka community, while Khotin and Esman communities were attacked with explosives. The Krasnopillia community was targeted with unguided air-to-air rockets over the past 24 hours.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.