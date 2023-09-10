Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 10, firing over 120 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne and Yunakivka communities.

Russian forces used mortars and unguided bombs to target the Khotin community, while the Krasnopillia and Znob-Novhorodske communities were attacked with explosives, artillery mortars.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.