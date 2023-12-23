Skip to content
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat December 24, 2023 12:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 23, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Khotin came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and rocket attacks, while also dropping 24 mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 94 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Novoslobidske experienced the most intense attacks with 22 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 20 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
