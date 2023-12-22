Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at six rural communities on the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 22, causing over 100 explosions in one day, the local military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked the border with various weapons, including artillery, mortar, mines, rocket launchers, and infantry fighting vehicles.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Russian troops have subjected residents living near the border to daily attacks since April 2022.

Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said on Dec. 7 that 18 settlements in the region have been abandoned due to constant shelling.