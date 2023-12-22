Skip to content
Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert December 23, 2023 1:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at six rural communities on the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 22, causing over 100 explosions in one day, the local military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked the border with various weapons, including artillery, mortar, mines, rocket launchers, and infantry fighting vehicles.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Russian troops have subjected residents living near the border to daily attacks since April 2022.  

Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said on Dec. 7 that 18 settlements in the region have been abandoned due to constant shelling.

Ukraine war latest: Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16s for delivery to Ukraine
Key developments on Dec. 22: * Zelensky meets Polish foreign minister, hopes for new page in bilateral relations * Netherlands to prepare 18 F-16s for delivery to Ukraine * Russian attacks Kyiv, hits high-rise * Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian Su-34 supersonic aircraft * Biden administratio…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
