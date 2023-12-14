Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 13, the local military administration reported.

The shelling targeted the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Novo Sloboda, and Khotin.

Russian troops fired 12 times throughout the day, causing at least 68 recorded explosions and striking with mines, grenade launchers, and mortar attacks.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The rural settlements along the Sumy Oblast border are vulnerable to constant attacks from nearby Russian troops. Since Ukrainian forces liberated parts of the oblast in April 2022, the area has been subject to daily shelling.