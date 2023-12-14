Skip to content
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert December 14, 2023 4:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 13, the local military administration reported.

The shelling targeted the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Novo Sloboda, and Khotin.

Russian troops fired 12 times throughout the day, causing at least 68 recorded explosions and striking with mines, grenade launchers, and mortar attacks.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The rural settlements along the Sumy Oblast border are vulnerable to constant attacks from nearby Russian troops. Since Ukrainian forces liberated parts of the oblast in April 2022, the area has been subject to daily shelling.

Dozens left without a home as Russian strike damages apartment building in Kyiv
Alina, her 9-year-old son, and 80-year-old grandmother were sitting outside. Their apartment was burned down, window frames were blown out, and the three were cut by shattered glass. “We were lucky (to survive). A fire quickly broke out, smoke around. The child was half naked. I managed to g…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
