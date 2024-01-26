Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 25, causing 56 explosions throughout the day, the local military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Khotin, Hlukhiv, and Yunakivka came under fire.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Residents of Sumy Oblast's border towns and villages experience daily shelling from nearby Russian troops. The region, which lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been subject to constant attacks since April 2022.