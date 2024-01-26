Skip to content
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert January 26, 2024 7:46 AM 1 min read
Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 25, causing 56 explosions throughout the day, the local military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Khotin, Hlukhiv, and Yunakivka came under fire.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Residents of Sumy Oblast's border towns and villages experience daily shelling from nearby Russian troops. The region, which lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been subject to constant attacks since April 2022.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
8:18 AM

​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:46 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
6:43 AM

UN Security Council discusses Il-76 crash.

"The United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash," U.N. Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during the meeting.
2:41 AM

UN opened Russian bank account to facilitate climate payments.

The United Nations disclosed that in 2022 it initiated the opening of a Russian bank account due to complications arising from Western sanctions affecting conventional payment channels. The UN has received membership fees from three Russian banks for a climate funding program through the account, Reuters reports.
12:36 AM

Deputy PM: Kyiv working on Orban's visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine is working to organize an official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the first in 14 years, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters on Jan. 25.
10:28 PM

Deputy PM denies alleged pressure on EU to return refugees to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna's comment came after Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats, reported that Ukraine is allegedly negotiating with the EU to establish new rules to encourage the return of Ukrainian refugees in 2025.
10:03 PM

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.
7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
