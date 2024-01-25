Skip to content
Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova January 25, 2024 5:36 AM 1 min read
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 12 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 24, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhbivka, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launcher attacks. One community was also targeted with mines. In total 56 explosions were recorded. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 19 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Kharkiv mayor declares day of mourning, proposes renaming Pushkinska Street following Russian missile attacks
January 25 will be a day of mourning for the victims of Russia’s mass missile attacks against Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced via Telegram. He also proposed renaming the city’s Pushkinska Street in the wake of the Russian attack.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
