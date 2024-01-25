Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 12 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 24, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhbivka, and Svesa.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launcher attacks. One community was also targeted with mines. In total 56 explosions were recorded. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 19 explosions recorded in the area over the past 24 hours. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.