Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat January 24, 2024 4:44 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 28 times, firing at five communities along the border on Jan. 23, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Svesa. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. In total 158 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 85 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
