Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 12, firing more than 75 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna Buda, Myropillia, and Esman communities.

Russian forces used artillery to target the Esman community, damaging a local gas station. The Myropillia community also suffered from Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. Two private residences have been damaged in the attack, according to the administration.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.