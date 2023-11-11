Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven settlements in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 10, causing over 100 explosions during the day, the local military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Yunakivka, and Nova Sloboda communities.

No casualties were reported.

Throughout Nov. 10, Russian forces fired at the border with various weapons, including artillery, mines, and drones.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast are daily targets of Russian attacks. Shelling in Seredyna-Buda on Nov. 6 killed a 63-year-old woman.